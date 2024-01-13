Ranji Trophy: Sachin Baby ton puts Kerala on top

Guwahati: Senior batter Sachin Baby’s hundred powered Kerala to 419 on the second day of their Ranji Trophy Elite Group B match against Assam here on Saturday. Kerala reduced the home side to 14/2 at stumps.

Resuming on 141/1, overnight batters Krishna Prasad and Rohan Prem took the total to 217. Prem was the first to go as he fell for 50 off Rahul Singh’s bowling. Krishna Prasad made 80 off 202 balls. The right-hander hit five fours and two sixes in his 202-ball knock.

Kerala lost wickets in quick succession to slump to 276/7. Sachin found an able ally in Basil Thampi (16). The two added 66 for the eighth wicket. The left-handed Sachin put on a further 62 in the company of M D Nidheesh (12) to take Kerala past the 400-run mark.

Sachin, who scored his 11th first-class ton, was the last man to be dismissed for 131. The 35-year-old's 148-ball innings contained 16 fours and five sixes.

Thampi and Jalaj Saxena struck once each to push Assam on the back foot and make it Kerala’s day.

Brief scores: Kerala 419 in 113.4 overs (Sachin Baby 131, Rohan S Kunnummal 83, Krishna Prasad 80, Rohan Prem 50; Rahul Singh 3/56, Mukhtar Hussain 3/82) vs Assam 14/2 in five overs.