You will be man of the match in the game of life: Preity Zinta hails Shashank Singh

Punjab Kings (PBKS) co-owner Preity Zinta took to X to hail Shashank Singh after his mach-winning knock against Gujarat Titans in IPL 2024.



Shashank slammed an unbeaten 29-ball 61 as PBKS won the match by three wickets off the penultimate ball at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Thursday night.

The player-of-the-match was ably supported by Impact Player Ashutosh Sharma (31 off 17) as the duo shared 43 runs off just 22 balls for the seventh wicket to snatch an unlikely win for PBKS.

The uncapped all-rounder was in the news after PBKS bought him 'by mistake' during the IPL auction in December. PBKS bought the 32-year-old at his base price of Rs 20 lakh after the team seemingly mixed up the name of the player during the auction in Dubai.

"Today seems like the perfect day to finally talk about things that were said in the past about us at the auction. A lot of people in similar situations would have lost confidence, buckled under pressure or become de-motivated ……. but not Shashank ! He is not like a lot of people. He is truly special. Not just because of his skill as a player but because of his positive attitude & incredible spirit. He took all the comments, jokes and brick bats so sportingly & never became a victim. He backed himself and showed us what he is made of, and for that I applaud him. He has my admiration & my respect. I hope he can be an example to all of you when life takes a different turn & does not play according to script, for it’s not what people think of you that matters, but what You think of Yourself ! So never stop believing in yourself like Shashank & I’m sure you will be Man of the match in the game of life," wrote Preity on Friday.