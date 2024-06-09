Malayalam
T20 World Cup: India vs Pakistan - toss delayed due to wet outfield | Live updates

Published: June 09, 2024 06:50 PM IST Updated: June 09, 2024 07:35 PM IST
Rohit Sharma & Babar Azam
Indian captain Rohit Sharma and his Pakistani counterpart Babar Azam. File photo: ICC via IANS
Topic | Cricket

India take on Pakistan in a Group A match of the T20 World Cup in New York on Sunday. India won their opening game against Ireland by 8 wickets, while Pakistan suffered an upset loss to co-hosts the US in a Super Over thriller.

The top two teams will progress to the Super Eight stage. India have a 6-1 lead over Pakistan in T20 World Cup history.  

LIVE UPDATES
  • 1 min ago

    No overs will be lost despite the delayed start

  • 5 mins ago

    Match will start at 8.30 pm (IST)

  • 6 mins ago

    The toss will take place at 8 pm (IST)

  • 8 mins ago

    The umpires are out in the middle and the covers are coming off

  • 15 mins ago

    The umpires will have an inspection in five minutes time

  • 21 mins ago

    Now the toss becomes even more crucial

  • 22 mins ago

    The pitch has been under the covers and there will be a slight delay

  • 23 mins ago

    The players are out on the ground warming up and hopefully we should have the toss soon

  • 24 mins ago

    The toss has been delayed due to rain

  • 29 mins ago

    The captain winning the toss is most likley to bowl first considering the conditions

