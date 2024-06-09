India take on Pakistan in a Group A match of the T20 World Cup in New York on Sunday. India won their opening game against Ireland by 8 wickets, while Pakistan suffered an upset loss to co-hosts the US in a Super Over thriller.
The top two teams will progress to the Super Eight stage. India have a 6-1 lead over Pakistan in T20 World Cup history.
-
1 min ago
No overs will be lost despite the delayed start
-
5 mins ago
Match will start at 8.30 pm (IST)
-
6 mins ago
The toss will take place at 8 pm (IST)
-
8 mins ago
The umpires are out in the middle and the covers are coming off
-
15 mins ago
The umpires will have an inspection in five minutes time
-
21 mins ago
Now the toss becomes even more crucial
-
22 mins ago
The pitch has been under the covers and there will be a slight delay
-
23 mins ago
The players are out on the ground warming up and hopefully we should have the toss soon
-
24 mins ago
The toss has been delayed due to rain
-
29 mins ago
The captain winning the toss is most likley to bowl first considering the conditions