Indian women restrict SA to 215/8 in final ODI

Bengaluru: Skipper Laura Wolvaardt made an assured fifty but South Africa suffered a batting meltdown after a strong start to finish with a modest 215/8 against India in the third and final women's One-Day International (ODI) here on Sunday.



Wolvaardt (61, 57b, 7x4) and Tazmin Brits (38, 66b, 2x4, 1x6) stitched 102 runs off 119 balls for the opening wicket after batting by choice as the visitors looked set for a big total that could have given them a chance to register a consolation win. Both Wolvaardt and Brits were comfortable against the Indian bowlers even though there was a hint of varied bounce. However, the SA openers found a way to tackle that, as they hardly opted for aerial shots and collected their runs more pragmatically with singles, twos and the occasional power shots.

Brits' six off left-arm spinner Radha Yadav over mid-wicket following a little shimmy down the track was the lone moment of explosion.

Laura Wolvaardt in action. Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak

At the other end, Wolvaardt maintained a strike-rate over 100 without ever really taking undue risks.

South Africa crossed the 100-run mark in the 18th over but the turning point came when pacer Arundhati Reddy pulled off an excellent return catch to dismiss a set Wolvaardt.

Arundhati later produced an even better caught and bowled effort to jettison Anneke Bosch as India twisted the knife through SA's batting unit. Arundhati (2/36) and off-spinner Deepti Sharma (2/27 were hard to score off.

However, South Africa also had their own indiscretions to blame for the downfall. Brits and Nondumise Shangase (16) charged out for non-existing singles to get run out just when they were looking to upshift the gears.

From a lofty 102 for no loss in 19.5 overs, South Africa lost the next eight wickets for 113 runs as India placed themselves firmly on course for a 3-0 series clean sweep.