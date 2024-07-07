Second T20I: Abhishek Sharma's dazzling ton powers India to 234/2

Harare: Abhishek Sharma's swashbuckling hundred powered India to 234/2 against Zimbabwe in the second Twenty20 International ((T20I) here on Sunday.

Abhishek, who failed to open his account on debut in Saturday's opening T20I, added 137 along with Ruturaj Gaikwad for the second wicket. Shubman Gill, who opted to bat on winning the toss, was sent back by Blessing Muzarabani for two with the total on 10.

The left-handed Abhishek made the most of a reprieve by Wellington Masakadza when he was on 27. He brought up his hundred off 46 balls by smashing three successive sixes. He fell off the very next ball. Abhishek's 47-ball 100 contained seven fours and eight sixes. Abhishek's two is the fewest innings taken by an Indian to notch up a T20I ton.

Gaikwad remained unbeaten on 77 off 48 balls, while Rinku Singh hit 48 not out off 22 deliveries. The two added 87 for the unbroken third wicket.

India made one change with batter Sai Sudharsan coming in for pacer Khaleel Ahmed.

Zimbabwe lead the five-match series 1-0.

The teams: Zimbabwe: Wessly Madhevere, Innocent Kaia, Brian Bennett, Sikandar Raza (capt), Dion Myers, Johnathan Campbell, Clive Madande (wk), Wellington Masakadza, Luke Jongwe, Blessing Muzarabani, Tendai Chatara.

India: Shubman Gill (capt), Abhishek Sharma, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sai Sudharsan, Riyan Parag, Rinku Singh, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar.

