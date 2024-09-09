KCL T20: Basith inspires Trivandrum Royals to narrow win over Kochi Blue Tigers

Skipper Abdul Basith's brilliant all-round performance powered Trivandrum Royals to a 5-wicket win over Kochi Blue Tigers in the Kerala Cricket League T20 in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday.

Basith scored an unbeaten 50 as the Royals chased down a 132-run target with one ball remaining. Earlier, the off-spinner bagged three wickets. Vinod Kumar took four wickets for the Royals.

The Royals have climbed to the second position in the points table, displacing the Blue Tigers.

Brief scores: Kochi Blue Tigers 131 in 20 overs (Nikhil Thottath 37, Shoun Roger 20, Vinod Kumar 4/16, Abdul Basith 3/23, Sreehari S Nair 2/18) lost to Trivandrum Royals 135/5 in 19.5 overs (Abdul Basith 50 not out, Akarsh A K 25, Subin S 24, Manukrishnan 2/28, Shine John Jacob 2/33)