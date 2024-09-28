Kanpur Test: No play possible on Day 2

Reuters
Published: September 28, 2024 03:17 PM IST
Rain played spoilport at the Green Park on Saturday. Photo: PTI/Vijay Verma

Kanpur: The second day's play was called off in India's weather-plagued second Test against Bangladesh without a ball being bowled, following intermittent rain in Kanpur on Saturday.

Rain and a wet outfield had allowed only 35 overs of play on Friday and the start of the second day's play was also delayed by inclement weather.

The on-again, off-again rainfall kept the covers on and the umpires decided to call off play with Bangladesh, bidding for a series-levelling victory, stuck on 107/3 in their first innings.

While the weather is likely to improve slightly on Sunday, a draw looms over the contest in view of the time lost to rain.

India, who won the opening Test in Chennai by 280 runs, need a draw to register their record-extending 18th consecutive Test series victory on home soil.

