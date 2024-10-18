Ranji Trophy: Kerala make solid start on rain-hit opening day

Kerala made a solid start on the rain-hit opening day of their Ranji Trophy Elite Group C match against Karnataka at Alur on Friday.



Rohan Kunnumal and Vathsal Govind took the visitors to 88/0 before bad light stopped play. Rohan was batting on 57, while Vathsal made an unbeaten 31 after being put in to bat.

The match got underway only in the final session as a wet outfield delayed the proceedings.

Kerala made three changes as Sanju Samson, K M Asif and M D Nidheesh replaced Akshay Chandran, Slaman Nizar and Vishnu Vinod. The Kerala think tank opted for three paces in Basil Thampi, Asif and Nidheesh.

Kerala beat Punjab by eight wickets in their opening match, while hosts Karnataka played out a draw with Madhya Pradesh.

Brief scores: Kerala 88/0 in 23 overs (Rohan Kunnumal 57 batting) vs Karnataka.