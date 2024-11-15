Haryana pacer Kamboj creates Ranji history, bags perfect 10-wicket haul in an innings

Published: November 15, 2024 11:46 AM IST Updated: November 15, 2024 01:37 PM IST
Anshul Kamboj. File photo: AFP

Anshul Kamboj of Haryana has created history by taking a 10-wicket haul in an innings of a Ranji Trophy match.

The right-arm pacer achieved the rare feat following the dismissal of Shoun Roger of Kerala in the first session on Day 3 at the Chaudhry Bansi Lal Cricket Stadium in Lahli on Friday.

The Kerala innings folded for 291, and Kamboj finished in 10/49. He has become only the third player ever to secure a perfect 10 in a Ranji innings after Premangsu Chatterjee of Bengal in 1956-57 and Pradeep Sunderam of Rajasthan in 1985-86.

The 23-year-old, who played for Mumbai Indians in the IPL, is a fan of former Australian pacer Glenn McGrath.

In September this year, Kamboj picked up 8/69 in a Duleep Trophy match, which was the second-best figures by a fast bowler in the history of the competition.

