All-round effort from Divyang Hinganekar helped Maharashtra edge Kerala by four wickets in a final over thriller in a Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy T20 match at Hyderabad on Monday.

Hinganekar smashed an unbeaten 43 off 18 as Maharashtra chased down the target of 188 with one ball remaining. Rahul Tripathi scored 44.

Earlier, Rohan S Kunnummal top scored with 45 runs for Kerala. Mohammed Azharuddeen and Sachin Baby scored 40 runs each, while Hinganekar claimed two wickets. Sanju Samson-led Kerala had started the event with a 3-wicket win over Services the other day.

Brief scores: 187/7 in 20 overs (Rohan S Kunnummal 45, Mohammed Azharuddeen 40, Sachin Baby 40 not out, Hinganekar 2/24, Arshin Kulkarni 2/35) lost to Maharashtra 189/6 in 19.5 overs (Rahul Tripathi 44, Hinganekar 43 not out, Kazi 32, Nidheesh M D 2/35, Sijomon Joseph 2/42)