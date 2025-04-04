Lucknow Super Giants edged Mumbai Indians by 12 runs to secure a morale-boosting win in IPL 2025 in Lucknow on April 4.

MI were restricted to 191/5 in response to LSG's 203/8. MI captain Hardik Pandya was unbeaten on 28 as they needed 22 off the last over. Avesh Khan went for a six in the first ball, but he kept it tight thereafter to upset the favourites.

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier, the overseas duo of Mitchell Marsh and Aiden Markram scored fifties to power LSG to a solid total after Rishabh Pant failed to deliver yet again with the bat.

Marsh scored a 31-ball 60, while Markram added 53 from 38. Ayush Badoni (30) and David Miller (27) chipped in with quick runs te in teh innings to get Lucknow to a respectable total.

ADVERTISEMENT

Visiting skipper Pandya, who won the toss, bagged a fifer, including two in the final over. Vignesh Puthur, MI's uncapped spin sensation from Kerala, claimed a wicket to take his tally to six from three matches.

Brief scores: LSG 203/8 in 20 overs (Marsh 60, Markram 53, Badoni 30, Miller 27, Pandya 5/36) bt MI 191/5 in 20 overs (Suryakumar Yadav 67, Naman Dhir 46, Hardik Pandya 28, Tilak Varma 25)