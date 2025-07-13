The third Test between India and England is set for a thrilling finish as India matched the hosts' first-innings total of 387 on day 3 at Lord's Cricket Ground on Saturday. England began their second innings and are at 2/0, with two full days of play remaining.

KL Rahul scored a century while Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja made crucial fifties to help India equal England’s first-innings total. Resuming confidently from day 2, India built on their momentum with steady partnerships through the middle order.

Pant battled through an injured left-hand finger to bring up his half-century, meanwhile Rahul kept testing the English bowlers at the other end, maintaining momentum for India. Together, the duo stitched a crucial 141-run partnership.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, Pant was run out for 74 on the last ball before lunch while attempting a quick single to cover point off Shoaib Bashir. Soon after the break, Rahul also departed, dismissed for a well-made 100, with Bashir claiming the breakthrough wicket.

It was then Ravindra Jadeja's turn to steady the ship for India. Partnering with Nitish Kumar Reddy, who initially struggled against the English bowling attack, the duo weathered the storm.

Shoaib Bashir, who had earlier dismissed two set batters, left the field with an injury, easing some pressure.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jadeja and Reddy built a valuable 72-run stand. Reddy eventually fell for a composed 30, having played a key role in steering India closer to England's total.

Jadeja carried on confidently, guiding the team to 376 before being dismissed by Chris Woakes for a gritty 72. Following his departure, India's tail collapsed quickly, but Washington Sundar chipped in with a handy 23 runs to equal England's score.

England openers Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett faced just one over from Jasprit Bumrah before stumps and remained unbeaten at 2/0. With the five-match series currently level, both teams are eyeing a crucial win to go 2-1 up.