Former Indian footballer Manitombi Singh dies at 39
The ex-Bagan captain was suffering from prolonged illness and breathed his last in the early hours of Sunday.
The ex-Bagan captain was suffering from prolonged illness and breathed his last in the early hours of Sunday.
Paris St Germain will take on Italian side Atalanta in the first quarterfinal on Wednesday.
The decision came hours after the Turin club sacked coach Maurizio Sarri following their Champions League last-16...
Bayern Munich cruised past Chelsea 4-1 to reach the Champions League quarterfinals with a 7-1 aggregate victory and...
A fired-up Lionel Messi led Barcelona to a 3-1 win at home to Napoli for a 4-2 aggregate victory.
The sacking follows the team's elimination from the Champions League in the round of 16 on Friday.
Cristiano Ronaldo scored a brace, including an unstoppable long-range goal, to give Juventus a 2-1 win over Olympique...
Manchester City marched into the Champions League quarterfinals by beating visitors Real Madrid 2-1 for a 4-2...
Five-time winners Sevilla made light work of AS Roma when first half goals from Sergio Reguilon and Youssef En-Nesyri...
Roma said in statement that formal contracts with the Houston, Texas-based Friedkin Group were signed on Wednesday...
United booked a quarterfinal spot after their second-string side laboured to a 2-1 home win over LASK Linz to seal a...
The left-back has been part of the I-League for the last two seasons at NEROCA FC and TRAU FC respectively.
Full-back Joe Bryan's brace gave them a 2-1 win over Brentford in the Championship play-off final.
The former Real Madrid skipper had called time on his five-year spell with side Porto in July after his contract with...
Swiss authorities said last week that proceedings had been launched against the current FIFA boss by a special...
The car costs around 8.5 million euros (approximately Rs 75 crore) as per reports and only 10 units will be built.
The 2-1 victory over Chelsea earned Arsenal a record-extending 14th crown in the competition - and a spot in next...
Paris Saint-Germain continued their dominance in domestic competitions as they beat Lyon 6-5 in a penalty shootout.
Swiss authorities said on Thursday that proceedings had been launched against the current FIFA boss by a special...
The special prosecutor has sought approval to open proceedings against Swiss Attorney General Michael Lauber
Ronaldinho has 51.4 million followers on Instagram and on the contrary he follows only 363 people on the popular...
Da Costa will replace Spain's Mario Rivera under whom East Bengal finished runners-up last I-League season.
The young centre-back from Malappuram has signed a three-year contract renewal.
The 19-year-old midfielder, who has already graduated to the senior national team, joined his father in the...
Real confirmed on Tuesday that forward Mariano Diaz had tested positive, casting doubt on his participation in the...
Goa and Kerala are the two states shortlisted to host ISL this season and whichever gets the green light on August 7,...
The German coach pipped Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa, Wycombe Wanderers manager Gareth Ainsworth and last year's...
Mbappe has been ruled out for three weeks after he suffered an ankle injury in Friday's French Cup final win over St...
Ronaldo broke the deadlock in first-half stoppage time with his 31st league goal of the season and Federico...
Watford and Bournemouth were relegated along with bottom club Norwich City, while Aston Villa survived thanks to a...
FSDL's presentation to the clubs made it quite clear that the upcoming ISL season will be played with the 10 teams as...
Qatar Stars League side Al-Sadd's coach said he was asymptomatic.
Neymar struck early to secure a 1-0 win over 10-man St Etienne.
The sturdy defender comes with ample international experience and has started several matches for Nepalese club...
Juventus must wait to claim a ninth successive Serie A title after they slumped to a shock 2-1 defeat at lowly...
The winger, who will don East Bengal colours this season, has been confined to his home at Mangattidam near...
Kenny Dalglish, the last Liverpool manager to deliver the title, presented the medals wearing a red face mask before...
Olympic gold medallists and world champions Lauren Cheney Holiday and Abby Wambach are among 14 former national team...
Defeat left Chelsea with 63 points, needing one more from their final game against Wolverhampton Wanderers to...
The full-back joins the Yellow Brigade from Bengaluru FC on a four-year deal.
Footage from the stadium outside Moscow where his youth team, FC Znamya Truda, were training on July 4 showed a...
Regarding the second division league, the Committee tentatively proposed a kick-off in the third week of September,...
Fans stand a chance to win prize money by participating in the game which will take place twice a week with hosts.
Juventus, with 80 points, are eight clear of Inter Milan with four games each to play followed by Atalanta on 71 and...
Awarded by France Football magazine, the Ballon d'Or has been given out every year since Stanley Matthews won the...
Late goal by Real Sociedad substitute Adnan Januzaj secured a 1-1 draw at Atletico Madrid as they finished sixth to...