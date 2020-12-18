Lewandowski beats Messi, Ronaldo to FIFA Best Player Award

Bayern Munich forward Robert Lewandowski was named The Best FIFA Men's Player 2020 on Thursday, beating off competition from last year's winner Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Lewandowski, who won the German league and cup double as well as the Champions League with Bayern, finished as top scorer in all three competitions and won the award for the first time.

The 32-year-old also led Poland to Euro 2020 qualification and was named the 2019-20 UEFA Men's Player of the Year in October.

"To win such an award and share this title with (previous winners) Messi and Ronaldo, is unbelievable and means so much to me," Lewandowski said.

"I am very proud and happy. This is a great day for me, and also for my club and colleagues.

"This award also belongs to my colleagues, the coach and Bayern in general. It is an incredible feeling, a lot of emotions."

Manchester City full-back Lucy Bronze won the women's best player award, becoming the first female English player to take the prize.

"I don't have the words right now to explain how I'm feeling," Bronze said.

"If there's anything 2020 has taught us to appreciate every moment you've got, not look too far ahead and live in the here and now.

"I appreciate it more than ever. Ill remember this moment forever, for the rest of my life."

Liverpool's Juergen Klopp was named The Best Men's Coach for the second successive year after guiding Liverpool to a first Premier League title in 30 years. Lewandowski's Bayern teammate Manuel Neuer was named The Best FIFA Men's Goalkeeper.

Tottenham Hotspur's Son Heung-min won the Puskas Award for goal of the year for his individual strike in a Premier League game against Burnley last December.

Netherlands Sarina Wiegman was named The Best Women's Coach and Sarah Bouhaddi was awarded The Best FIFA Women's Goalkeeper.

The awards are voted on by selected members of the media, national team captains and coaches as well as fans.

FIFPro World Xis: Men's: Alisson Becker (Liverpool and Brazil), Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool and England), Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool and Netherlands), Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid and Spain), Alphonso Davies (Bayern Munich and Canada), Joshua Kimmich (Bayern Munich and Germany), Kevin de Bruyne (Manchester City and Belgium), Thiago Alcantara (Liverpool and Spain), Lionel Messi (Barcelona and Argentina), Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich and Poland), Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus and Portugal).

Women's: Christiane Endler (PSG and Chile), Lucy Bronze (Manchester City and England), Wendie Renard (Lyon and France), Millie Bright (Chelsea and England), Delphine Cascarino (Lyon and France), Barbara Bonansea (Juventus and Italy), Veronica Boquete (AC Milan and Spain), Megan Rapinoe (OL Reign and USA), Pernille Harder (Chelsea and Denmark), Vivianne Miedema (Arsenal and Netherlands), Tobin Heath (Manchester United and USA).