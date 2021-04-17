Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
Sports

Qatar aims to host COVID-free World Cup

Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani
Qatar foreign affairs minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani. File photo: Reuters
Reuters
Published: April 17, 2021 03:55 PM IST
Topic | Football

Dubai: Qatar's foreign affairs minister said on Saturday his country is ready to host the World Cup next year and has been in talks with vaccine providers to ensure all attendees are vaccinated, Qatar's state news agency QNA reported.

"Right now there are programmes under development to provide vaccination to all the attendees of the World Cup. We will be able, hopefully, to host a COVID-free event," said Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani, who is also the deputy prime minister.

The president of global soccer body FIFA, Gianni Infantino, said in February that World Cup matches would play to full stadiums in Qatar next year.

RELATED ARTICLES

Al-Thani said he believed it would be the first carbon-neutral world event, QNA said.

MORE IN SPORTS
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.