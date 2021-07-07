Malayalam
Euro 2020: Italy edge Spain on penalties, through to final

Reuters
Published: July 07, 2021 03:26 AM IST
Jorginho
Jorginho, centre, converted the decisive penalty. Photo: AFP
Topic | Football

London: Jorginho converted the decisive spot kick as Italy beat Spain 4-2 on penalties after their Euro 2020 semifinal ended 1-1 after extra time on Tuesday, earning them a place in Sunday's final against either England or Denmark.

Spain missed two of their spot-kicks, including one by substitute Alvaro Morata, whose late equaliser had taken the game into extra time.

After a cagey first half Italy struck on the hour when a fast-paced break begun by goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma ended with the ball falling for Federico Chiesa, who cut in from the left and curled in a superb finish.

Spain levelled 10 minutes from time when Morata, dropped from the starting team after a run of poor finishing displays, played a clever one-two with Dani Olmo to open up the Italian defence and calmly slot home to take his team into extra time for the third successive game.

