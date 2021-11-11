AFC Women’s Club Championship: Gokulam Kerala suffer second loss

Iran's Shahrdari Sirjan defeated Gokulam Kerala FC 1-0 in the AFC Women’s Club Championship at Aqaba in Jordan on Wednesday.

Shahrdari Sirjan scored the winner off a Afsaneh Chatrenoor free-kick in the 69th minute. The goal came minutes after Gokulam Kerala goalkeeper Aditi Chauhan was sent off for a nasty challenge on Zahra Alizadeh.

The result puts Shahrdari Sirjan on six points and in a comfortable position going into their final match against Jordan’s Amman SC on Saturday while Gokulam Kerala will look for their first points against Uzbekistan’s FC Bunyodkor.

Gokulam Kerala had lost 1-2 to Amman SC in their opening match.

