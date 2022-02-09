ISL: Kerala Blasters to meet Jamshedpur in top-of-table clash

Bambolim: Two teams vying for a place at the top of the table will cross paths when Jamshedpur FC and Kerala Blasters meet in an Indian Super League match here on Thursday.

Jamshedpur were stopped in their tracks in the last outing with Bengaluru FC, ending their three-game winning streak. They are now out of the top four, placed fifth with 22 points from 13 games.

But, head coach Owen Coyle will know all too well that a win will bring them right back into the fray.

Like Jamshedpur, Kerala have also played 13 games and are sitting second in the table with 23 points. The yellow army beat bottom-placed NorthEast United in the last game to get back to winning ways.

Alvaro Vazquez grabbed all the headlines with a stunning strike from halfway line and the Spaniard will once again be expected to lead the line against a much stronger Jamshedpur side.

For Jamshedpur, Daniel Chima Chukwu found the back of the net again in the last game and made it two goals in two games, vindicating Coyle's decision to get him on board in January transfer window.

Chima's goal against Bengaluru after 46 seconds is the second quickest goal of 2021-22 ISL.

"Every game now is going to be a proverbial six-pointer because you are playing against a direct rival. So of course all big games. We need to make sure we are ready for it against a very good side," Coyle said on the eve of the game.

The last time the two sides met, it was a 1-1 draw.

"They have a good coach and some wonderful players. We drew the game the last time against them, we could have won," Coyle said.

"We need to be clinical against Kerala. We created a lot of opportunities in the last game and we need to be more clinical against a good Kerala side," Coyle added.

It will also be a battle between two teams which have the most creative players with the likes of Greg Stewart and Adrian Luna in Jamshedpur and Kerala ranks, respectively.

"So far we are happy with the boys and the training sessions. Tomorrow's opponent is a tough team. It will be a very hard game. The team who stays more concentrated will go on top," Vukomanovic said said.