Santosh Trophy: Kerala edge Bengal in shootout to emerge champions

Onmanorama Staff
Published: May 02, 2022 07:46 PM IST Updated: May 02, 2022 11:18 PM IST
Match Highlights
  • Kerala clinch their 7th Santosh Trophy
  • Goalkeeper Midhun V bags his second title
Santosh Trophy
Kerala head coach Bino George leads the victory parade. Photo: Special arrangement

Kerala were crowned champions of the 75th Santosh Trophy at the Payyanad Stadium in Manjeri, Malappuram on Monday after a thrilling penalty shootout.

At the end of a dramatic final, Kerala edged West Bengal 5-4. The match was tied 1-1 in regulation time.  

Substitute Sajal Bag had missed Bengal's second spot kick while Kerala converted all five of theirs to triumph.

It is Kerala's seventh Santosh Trophy.

Earlier, Kerala had crawled their way back with a 116th minute equaliser to force penalties after Bengal had taken the lead in the first half of extra time.

Dilip Orawn had thought he had won it for Bengal, but substitute Ajayan stepped up to head in a late equaliser as the home crowd went berserk.

As it happened
    KERALA BEAT WEST BENGAL 5-4 IN SHOOTOUT

    GOAL!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

    KERALA CHAMPIONSSSSSSS

    Final kick. If Kerala score, they win.

    Bengal score. Goalie Priyant scores. Its 4-4

    ....and he scores 4-3 Kerala.

    Guess who's next?

    JESIN the wonder boy.

    Hajmal replaces Midhun.

    But BENGAL SCORE. 3-3

    Tanmoy scores.

    And we have a psychological move from Kerala.

    GOALIE CHANGE!

    KERALA MAKE IT 3-2

    CAPTAIN COOL!

    Jijo with a cool penalty.

    2-2. BENGAL SCORE

    Bablu Oran. But remember, Bengal missed one.

