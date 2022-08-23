AIFF requests FIFA to lift ban

New Delhi: The All India Football Federation (AIFF) on Tuesday requested the FIFA to lift the ban imposed on it following Supreme Court's decision to terminate the mandate of Committee of Administrators (CoA) as demanded by the sport's world governing body.

AIFF's acting general secretary Sunando Dhar requested FIFA secretary general Fatma Samoura to "reconsider their decision of suspending the AIFF".

"It is with immense pleasure that we inform you that the Hon'ble Supreme Court of India took up our matter and vide order dated 22.08.2022 was pleased to pass directions regarding the full repeal of the CoA mandate and consequently the AIFF having full charge of the AIFF's daily affairs," Dhar wrote in the letter.

"In view of the above, we request the FIFA and especially the Bureau to reconsider their decision of suspending the AlFF.

"Since the conditions set out in your Letter for lifting of the suspension stand satisfied, we request that a order to that effect be passed at the earliest for the AIFF to continue with the smooth running of football in India," the letter further stated.

FIFA had suspended the AIFF on August 15 for "undue influence from third parties" and had said the U-17 Women's World Cup "cannot currently be held in India as planned."

The country is scheduled to host the FIFA tournament from October 11-30.

It is the first time the AIFF has been banned by FIFA in its 85-year history.

On Monday, the Supreme Court modified its earlier orders to facilitate the revocation of the suspension and the holding of the U-17 Women's World Cup in India.

"The day-to-day management of AIFF shall be exclusively looked after by the AIFF Administration led by the Acting Secretary General. The mandate of the Committee of Administrators appointed by the order of this Court stands terminated," the SC said in its verdict on Monday.

The three-member CoA, headed by former Supreme Court judge A R Dave, had been overseeing the affairs of the AIFF since the May 18 SC order. The other two members of the CoA are former chief election commissioner S Y Qureshi and ex Indian football team captain Bhaskar Ganguly.

The top court also postponed the August 28 elections of the AIFF by one week to allow a changed electoral college and the start of the nomination process.

The order came on a fresh plea filed by the Sports Ministry seeking modification of the May 18 and August 3 orders of the court after consultation with the FIFA.

The AIFF elections will be held on September 2.