ISL opener: Sahal starts for Kerala Blasters versus East Bengal | Live updates

Arun George
Published: October 07, 2022 07:14 PM IST
Blasters coach Ivan Vukomanovic during a training session. Photo: ISL

Kochi: Malayali playmaker Sahal Abdul Samad starts for Kerala Blasters against East Bengal in the Indian Super League Season 9 opener at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium here on Friday.

The Blasters' two new recruits, Apostolos Giannou and Dimitrios Diamantakos, start up front. Another newcomer, Ivan Kaliuzhnyi is on the bench.

For the visitors, Malayali forward V P Suhair starts. Cleiton Silva and Alex Lima, two new signings of Stephen Constantine also make the playing XI of East Bengal.

RELATED ARTICLES

Starting XIs: Kerala Blasters: Prabhsukhan Gill (GK), Hormipam, Jessel Carneiro, Marko Leskovic, Harmanjot Khabra, Sahal Abdul Samad, Jeakson Singh, Puitea, Adrian Luna, Apostolos Giannou, Diamantakos Dimitrios

East Bengal: Kamaljit Singh (GK), Ivan Gonzalez, Lal Chungnunga, Ankit Mukherjee, Tuhin Das, Kyriacou, Alex Lima, Souvik Chakrabarti, Sumeet Passi, Cleiton Silva, V P Suhair

MORE IN SPORTS
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout