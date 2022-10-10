Malayalam
Ronaldo achieves another milestone, takes career goal tally to 700

Published: October 10, 2022 09:04 AM IST
SOCCER-UEFANATIONS-POR-SWI-REPORT
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo. Photo: Reuters/Pedro Nunes
Topic | Football

Cristiano Ronaldo earned Manchester United a 2-1 victory at Everton in the Premier League on Sunday, taking his career goal tally to 700 in the process. Ronaldo has entered the 700-goal club following 944 matches.

He has also become the first United player to score in his first three Premier League appearances. Ronaldo is now 10 club goals ahead of Lionel Messi.

Just as they did last weekend in their derby mauling at the hands of rivals Manchester City, United found themselves behind early on at Goodison Park after Alex Iwobi curled a sublime strike into the net from 20 metres. Substitute Ronaldo, who entered the fray unexpectedly early after Anthony Martial picked up an injury, took only 14 minutes to score his first Premier League goal of the season. It was Ronaldo's 144th goal for United across two spells at the club, added to five for Sporting, 450 for Real Madrid and 101 for Juventus.

