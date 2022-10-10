Malayalam
ISL: Super-sub Karikari gives Chennaiyin victory over ATKMB in Kolkata

Onmanorama Staff
Published: October 10, 2022 11:19 PM IST
Kwame Karikari
Kwame Karikari scores from the penalty spot for Chennaiyin against ATK Mohun Bagan. Photo: Twitter/ @ChennaiyinFC
Topic | Football

Kolkata: Substitute Kwame Karikari scored one and set up another as Chennaiyin FC defeated ATK Mohun Bagan 2-1 in the Indian Super League here on Monday.

The Ghanaian forward was introduced in the 59th minute in place of Fallou Diagne and he made a huge impact of the visitors who had trailed to a Manvir Singh goal scored in the 27th minute.

Karikari won a penalty and scored it in the 64th minute before setting up the winner with a perfect full back that was finished brilliantly by Rahim Ali in the 83rd minute.

Mohun Bagan coached by Juan Ferrando had started on a positive note with Manvir proving his qualities as a national team striker with a cool finish past Debjit Majumdar after a neat one-two with Dimitri Petratos.

ATK's resistance was thwarted by Karikari with his pace and aggression that proved vital in Chennaiyin's counter-attacking style.

Bagan had a chance in dying moments when substitute Liston Colaco's curling free-kick from the edge of the box was brilliantly saved by a diving Debjit.

Chennaiyin will next play Bengaluru FC in Chennai on Friday (October 14) while ATK Mohun Bagan will travel to Kochi for a tie with Kerala Blasters on Sunday.

