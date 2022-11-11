ISL quiz: Win free tickets for Blasters vs FC Goa match

Kochi: Kerala Blasters will be looking forward to nothing short of a win when they host the third-placed FC Goa in their sixth match in the Indian Super League (ISL) on Sunday. The match is scheduled to kickoff at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Kaloor, at 7.30 pm.



Readers of Malayala Manorama, the media partners of Kerala Blasters, stand a chance to win free tickets to watch the team’s home match against the Gaurs.

Football enthusiasts can take part in the contest by providing the correct answer to an ISL-related question.

As many as 75 persons will receive free tickets for the high-profile match via a raffle draw. The answer should be messaged in the valid format before 5 pm today (Friday).

Lucky draw winners will be notified via SMS and the tickets can be claimed from the Malayala Manorama office in Panampilly Nagar, Kochi, at the time specified in the SMS.

Today’s question

At what minute did Blasters' Greek striker Dimitrios Diamantakos score against NorthEast United FC in their previous match?

A. 52

B. 58

C. 56

The SMS should be sent to 56767123 (charges applicable) with the correct keyword in the format ‘FTB <space> District Code <space> answer.

District codes are as follows:

Thiruvananthapuram (TVM), Kollam (KLM), Pathanamthitta (PTA), Alappuzha (ALP), Kottayam (KTM), Idukki (IDK), Ernakulam (EKM), Thrissur (TCR), Palakkad (PKD), Malappuram (MPM), Kozhikode (CLT), Wayanad (WYD), Kannur (KNR), and Kasaragod (KSG).

For example, if you are a native of Idukki district and you think option 'C' is the correct answer, the format should be FTB <space> IDK <space> C.