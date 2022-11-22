Saudi declares national holiday after its Falcons down Argentina in World Cup

Saudi Arabia has declared a national holiday for Wednesday to celebrate their incredible 2-1 victory over Lionel Messi's Argentina in Group C opener of the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Not just students, even employees of public and private sector companies have been given a day off to join in the unprecedented success The Green Falcons had in Doha Tuesday afternoon.

Salem Aldawsari had scored the winner in the 53rd minute after Saleh Alshehri equalised three minutes into the second half for Saudi Arabia.

Lionel Messi had given Argentina, one of the favourites in the competition, an early lead when he converted a penalty in the 10th minute.

But Saudi's incredible turnaround that many regard as the biggest upset in World Cup history has now become a reason for celebration, not just for the players and staff, but for the whole kingdom.