Look at Portugal. They have an enviable squad. Nuno Mendes is arguably the best left-back in business, and Joao Cancelo is as good as any on the opposite flank. Bruno Fernandes is a playmaker par excellence, and Vitinha is a midfield metronome.

Then there is Cristiano Ronaldo, the jewel up front.

Roberto Martinez's side was considered a genuine title contender in the build-up to the FIFA World Cup 2026. But after 90 minutes against DR Congo, that narrative took a backseat.

Ronaldo was the guilty party. At 41, he wasn't moving any faster, nor was he reacting quickly to half-chances as he had regularly in Europe before retiring to the haven of Saudi Arabia.

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He took three shots, though managed none on target as Portugal's Group K opener ended in a 1-1 draw. He hardly trotted down the defensive half to help his teammates, which shouldn't come as a surprise considering Ronaldo isn't known for tracking back.

The pundits were up in arms, and the fanbase was divided because Ronaldo's goal drought for Portugal had stretched to 10 major tournament games, and World Cups are no testimonials to let any legend have his way, even if it was a five-time Ballon d'Or winner.

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Going into Portugal's second group match against Uzbekistan in Houston, Ronaldo had to do at least two things right to prove he wasn't a liability. Firstly, he had to do what he's known to do -- score. Secondly, to convince those blinded by his greatness that he was one of the pack, and not the alpha.

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the 2026 World Cup Group K football match against Uzbekistan at the Houston Stadium in Houston on June 23, 2026. Photo: AFP/ Ronaldo Schemidt

He got two goals in the first half. The opener in the 6th minute was a poacher's delight; two short sprints to move away from the markers, into a pocket in the box, before firing home a low cross. The second strike in the 39th minute came from a counterattack. Ronaldo timed his run, dragging the defence before finishing off a perfectly weighted Fernandes pass.

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Between the two Ronaldo goals, there was a freekick on the edge of the box. It was classic Ronaldo territory. Perhaps too close for his power, but who dares tell him not to have a go from such a tempting position?

Goalkeeper Abduvohid Nematov had his six-man wall covering Ronaldo's natural angle. He had taken a questionable stance, perhaps intended to leap across just in case the veteran got the attempt over the wall. The fact that left-footed Mendes was also conspiring seemed not to bother the Uzbek defence, simply because Ronaldo rarely skips free-kick duties.

Then it happened. Ronaldo -- poised, legs wide -- proved to be a decoy. Mendes took the shot and buried it in the far corner. Ronaldo swivelled on the D before rushing to celebrate his teammate's goal.

In the second half too, he moved away from a freekick, though the idea then was to slip past the Uzbek defence to meet a Fernandes chip, but an alert Nematov thwarted the move.

Ronaldo not taking freekicks was so uncharacteristic of him. It could be construed as an act of generosity from a selfish goal machine, though there is no shortage of dead-ball specialists in the Portuguese ranks. He also attempted at least two tackles, succeeding once. Superstars are not expected to do the dirty job. Mbappe never does that, and Messi is not expected to, but the two have won World Cups.

So, if Ronaldo is prepared to do more of the same he did against Uzbekistan, Portugal should be happy. That their undroppable star man is not merely pretending to be a team player but making a genuine effort to help the cause should signal to the Portuguese that they are indeed ready to challenge for that elusive title.