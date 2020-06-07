Russell Crowe joins Rabbitohs efforts to retain rugby prodigy Suaalii
The Rabbitohs signed Suaalii to a three-year under-age contract in February and hope to tie him to an adult deal when...
The Rabbitohs signed Suaalii to a three-year under-age contract in February and hope to tie him to an adult deal when...
Talismanic all-rounder Perry and Australian rugby union player Matt Toomua had tied the knot in December, 2015.
He said the 'Target Olympic Podium Junior Scheme' is scouting talents as young as 10-year-old and 12-year-old with an...
The Athletics Integrity Unity on Thursday annulled the results of Kemi Adekoya meaning Anu's fourth-place in 400m...
Tyson has announced the bout against Jones Jr., a 51-year-old fighter.
However, the decision to limit the number of fresh seats to 227 this year will stay.
Anu Raghavan's fourth-place finish in the women's 400m hurdles event has been upgraded to bronze medal after the AIU...
The Olympics were due to begin on Friday with an extravagant opening ceremony in the National Stadium but the Games...
A proposal has been made to expel as many as 231 existing students on the grounds of poor performance.
The New Delhi-based laboratory had previously been suspended in August following a WADA site visit, prohibiting it...
Tokyo 2020 organisers will host celebrations marking the one-year countdown to the Olympics on Thursday (July 23).
She is the second Australian Winter Olympian to die suddenly this month after snowboarder Alex Pullin drowned while...
It has been alleged that Bobby misused the central and state governments' funds given to her as part of her foreign...
The ban handed down to Stevens has been backdated to begin on February 17, 2020, and will expire at midnight on...
The deadline for final entries has been revised to July 5, 2021.
Dutee had recently put up a post on her Facebook account saying she was putting her car on sell as she needs funds to...
Japan and the International Olympic Committee postponed the Tokyo Games until 2021 in March because of the...
Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan and his actor-son Abhishek Bachchan have tested positive for coronavirus.
Mushtaque Ahmad's resignation was expected after the Sports Ministry asked him to quit, declaring his election...
Singh's finest moment as chief coach came in the 2018 Jakarta Asian Games when India won 20 medals in track and field...
The 37-year-old, who won the Olympics singles titles in Beijing in 2008 and the 2012 London Games, has won all the...
According to the AIU's Twitter account, Thomas provided new evidence in June and as a result one of the missed tests...
Top sportspersons and celebrities try to keep in shape and use their time valuably during the lockdown period.
The 1,500m specialist has completed his rehab after suffering an Achilles tendon injury and is back to training at...
IOA President Narinder Batra hopes the matter will be dealt with swiftly and that a situation such as this might...
Usha, popularly knows as the 'Payyoli Express', is still regarded as the finest track athlete the country has ever...
The 69-year-old Panamanian retired in 2001 and is considered one of the best lightweights in history. He fought over...
Chanu's chances of qualifying for the Tokyo Olympics has been sabotaged due the IWF's callous handling of the doping...
The BAI had issued a show-cause notice to Prannoy on Friday for his outburst and given him 15 days to respond.
Prannoy had launched a scathing attack on the BAI after the federation's list of recommendations went public.
Chinese companies in India are facing a backlash after the killing this week of 20 Indian soldiers by Chinese forces...
'Play for India' aims to bring together India's sporting community, fans and athletes and channel their efforts into...
Coleman could miss next year's Tokyo Olympics.
Danikutty represented Kerala in 11 National Championships between 1981 and 1993.
Known as the ‘Dronacharya of Kerala hockey', Shenoy’s forte was talent-spotting and giving exposure to young players.
Rajput was found dead at his Bandra residence in Mumbai in an apparent case of suicide.
The Athletics Integrity Unity said that the 31-year-old Indian runner will be banned until May, 2023, and...
The United States Anti-Doping Agency said Fuchs's partner had been using therapeutic doses of the two substances and...
The minister said that sports cannot be treated as an optional subject.
James' group, More Than a Vote, will be focused on educating and protecting black voters as well as energising more...
The International Weightlifting Federation has dropped the doping charge against Indian weightlifter K Sanjita Chanu...
Padukone's most famous accomplishment is his victory at the All England Championships in 1980.
The country has never managed to breach the double-digit mark with highest being six at London Olympics in 2012 --...
McGregor posted a photo with his mother Margaret that he said was from one of his 'World title wins'.
Marches and protests have been held all over the world in response to the killing of unarmed black man George Floyd...
The development comes following the death of George Floyd, an African-American who died in police custody in the US,...