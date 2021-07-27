Tokyo 2020: Schedule of Indians on Wednesday

Here is the schedule of Indian athletes at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics on Wednesday. All timings in IST.

ARCHERY

Men's Archery Round of 32 – Tarundeep Rai vs Oleksii Hunbin (Ukraine), 7.31 am

Pravin Jadhav vs Galsan Bazarzhapov (ROC), 12. 30 pm

Women's Archery Round of 32 – Deepika Kumari vs Karma (Bhutan), 2.14 pm

BADMINTON



Women's group stage – P V Sindhu vs NY Cheung (Hong Kong), 7.30 am

Men's singles group stage – B Sai Praneeth vs Mark Caljouw (Netherlands), 2.30 pm

BOXING

Women's Middleweight (69-75kg) – Pooja Rani vs Ichrak Chaib (Algeria), 2.33 pm

HOCKEY

Women's pool match – India women vs Great Britain, 6.30 am