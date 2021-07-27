Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
Sports

Tokyo 2020: Schedule of Indians on Wednesday

Onmanorama Staff
Published: July 27, 2021 05:25 PM IST
P V Sindhu
P V Sindhu scored an easy win in her opening group match. Photo: Reuters
Topic | Other Sports

Here is the schedule of Indian athletes at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics on Wednesday. All timings in IST.

ARCHERY

Men's Archery Round of 32 – Tarundeep Rai vs Oleksii Hunbin (Ukraine), 7.31 am

RELATED ARTICLES

Pravin Jadhav vs Galsan Bazarzhapov (ROC), 12. 30 pm

Women's Archery Round of 32 – Deepika Kumari vs Karma (Bhutan), 2.14 pm

BADMINTON

Women's group stage – P V Sindhu vs NY Cheung (Hong Kong), 7.30 am

Men's singles group stage – B Sai Praneeth vs Mark Caljouw (Netherlands), 2.30 pm

BOXING

Women's Middleweight (69-75kg) – Pooja Rani vs Ichrak Chaib (Algeria), 2.33 pm

HOCKEY

Women's pool match – India women vs Great Britain, 6.30 am

MORE IN SPORTS
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.