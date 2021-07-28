Tokyo 2020: Schedule of Indians on Thursday

Following is the schedule of Indian athletes at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics on Thursday. All timings in IST.

ARCHERY



Men's Individual 1/32 Elimination, Atanu Das, 7.31 am

BADMINTON



Women's singles, round of 16, P V Sindhu vs Mia Blichfeldt, 6.15 am

BOXING

Men's Super Heavy (+91 kg), round of 16, 8.48 am

Women's flyweight, round of 16, Mary Kom vs Ingrit Valencia, 3.36 pm

GOLF



Men's Round 1 - Anirban Lahiri, Udayan Mane, 4 am

HOCKEY

Men's pool match, India vs Argentina, 6 am

ROWING



Men's Lightweight Double Sculls Final B, 5.20 am

SAILING



Laser Men Race 7 & 8, 8.35 am onwards

49er Men Race 5 & 6, 8.35 am onwards

Laser Radial Women Race 7 & 8, 8.45 am onwards

SHOOTING

25m Pistol Women's Qualification Precision - Manu Bhaker, Rahi Sarnobat, 5.30 am

SWIMMING

Men's 100m butterfly Heat 2, Sajan Prakash, 4.16 pm