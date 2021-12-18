World Championships: Srikanth enters final, makes history

Huelva (Spain): Displaying immense character, seasoned Indian shuttler Kidambi Srikanth staged a remarkable comeback to down young compatriot Lakshya Sen 17-21, 21-14, 21-17 and enter the final of the BWF World Badminton Championships here on Saturday.





Srikanth is assured of at least a silver medal while Lakshya became the third Indian after Prakash Padukone (bronze in 1983) and B Sai Praneeth (bronze in 2019) to win a medal in the men's section at the showpiece.



Srikanth will meet the winner of the second semifinal between Kean Yew Loh of Singapore and third seed Anders Antonsen of Denmark in Sunday's summit clash.

Lakshya Sen went down fighting. Photo: AFP/Jose Jordan

Clashing swords in what was a historic match for Indian badminton, Srikanth raced to an early lead before his younger opponent pulled level at 2-2. Two more points and Srikanth was in lead again.



Then it was Sen's turn to briefly take an 8-7 lead but Srikanth immediately levelled it at 8-8.



The 20-year Sen regained the lead and at 13-10, he was looking confident of maintaining the momentum, but Srikanth drew level at 16-16.



Sen dominated from thereon to grab the first game and wrest the initiative.



However, Srikanth roared back into the contest with a flurry of smashes to take the second game and he continued in the same vein in the third game despite some fine defensive show by the 20-year-old to emerge winner in a match that lasted 69 minutes.