Ex-Indian women's hockey team captain Elvera Britto no more

Former Indian women's hockey captain Elvera Britto, the eldest of the three famous Britto sisters who ruled the roost for nearly a decade in the 60s, passed away in Bengaluru in the early hours of Tuesday.



Elvera, and her two sisters, Rita and Mae, were synonymous with women's hockey and played for Karnataka between 1960 and 1967, during which they won seven national titles.



Elvera was conferred with the Arjuna Award in 1965 and played for India against Australia, Sri Lanka and Japan.



Condoling her demise, Gyanendro Ningombam, president, Hockey India said, "It is saddening to learn about the passing away of Elvera Britto. She was ahead of her times and achieved so much in women's hockey and continued to serve the sport as an administrator with the State. On behalf of Hockey India and the entire hockey fraternity, we would like to express our deepest condolences to her family."