St Peter's School Sports Centre inauguration on Friday

Kerala Assembly Speaker M B Rajesh will inaugurate the St Peter's School Sports Centre and the All-Kerala Sub-Junior Badminton Tournament at Kolenchery on Friday.



The Kochi-based Plant Lipids Private Limited, Kadayirippu, has spent Rs five crore to build an international standard sports centre for the students.

The 11,000 square feet fully air-conditioned sports centre has four badminton courts.

Over 1,000 shuttlers will compete in the tournament which will be held from Saturday (May 7) to Wednesday (May 11).

Competitions will be held in singles, doubles and mixed doubles categories for both boys and girls in the U-11, U-13 and U-15 age groups.