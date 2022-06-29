Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
Sports

Princess Cup Volleyball: India lose to Thailand, finish second

Onmanorama Staff
Published: June 29, 2022 06:31 PM IST
Volleyball
Action between India and Thailand in the Princess Cup. Photo: Twitter/ @AsianVolleyball
Topic | Other Sports

Indian women finished second in the 21st Princess Cup losing a hard-fought final round-robin match to hosts Thailand at Nakhon Pathom on Wednesday.

India lost 2-3 (23-25, 25-12, 25-22, 18-25, 15-13) in the event hosted by the Asian Volleyball Confederation.

India had made a great start to the championship beating Singapore, Uzbekistan and Malaysia without dropping a set. Prior to their meeting with the hosts, India lost 2-3 to Hong Kong.

RELATED ARTICLES

Meanwhile, Malaysia finished third with a 3-0 (25-23, 25-21, 25-19) win over Singapore.

MORE IN SPORTS
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.