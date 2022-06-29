Princess Cup Volleyball: India lose to Thailand, finish second

Indian women finished second in the 21st Princess Cup losing a hard-fought final round-robin match to hosts Thailand at Nakhon Pathom on Wednesday.

India lost 2-3 (23-25, 25-12, 25-22, 18-25, 15-13) in the event hosted by the Asian Volleyball Confederation.

India had made a great start to the championship beating Singapore, Uzbekistan and Malaysia without dropping a set. Prior to their meeting with the hosts, India lost 2-3 to Hong Kong.

Meanwhile, Malaysia finished third with a 3-0 (25-23, 25-21, 25-19) win over Singapore.