Malayali athlete Ancy Sojan, who won silver in the women’s long jump at the 2026 Asian Games, received a warm welcome at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport on Thursday as she returned to India after her medal-winning performance.

Amid the celebrations, Ancy also responded to criticism of her appearance on social media. Pointing to the bangles on her hands and the bands on her head, she said, “This is my style; nobody needs to interfere.” She added that she had worked hard to win the Asian Games medal and did not take such criticism seriously.

The remarks came after some social media users mocked her hairpins, eyeliner and jewellery in comments on posts congratulating her achievement.

Her sister Anjali defended her, saying Ancy had every right to live the way she wanted and that such criticism would not affect her. She also questioned why those criticising Ancy’s style, makeup and lifestyle failed to acknowledge her hard work and achievements.

Ancy won the Asian Games silver with a 6.53m jump in the fifth round. She had led the event for most of the competition before China’s Yinying Huang produced a 6.55m jump in the final round to take gold.