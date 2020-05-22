Fiona Ferro becomes first WTA champion in five months
Fiona Ferro overpowered Anett Kontaveit 6-2, 7-5 to win the Palermo Ladies Open.
Meanwhile, world No. 1 Novak Djokovic headlines the initial men's singles entry list for the US Open, the organisers...
The video of Vittoria Oliveri and Carola Pessina playing on the rooftops of neighbouring buildings in Finale Ligure...
The WTA did not name the player but said she had pulled out and all those who may have been in close contact with her...
The US Open kicks off on August 31 and will be held in its usual home in Flushing Meadows, Queens, but will be played...
The 32-year-old has not won a title since picking up her third Grand Slam at Wimbledon in 2018 under then coach Wim...
The 20-time Grand Slam winner had decided to cut short his 2020 season after struggling with a knee injury.
Collins, who made the semifinals of the 2019 Australian Open, criticised Novak Djokovic last month after the men's...
The veteran French tennis player criticised the 'media game' that surrounds Novak Djokovic and the unfair treatment...
Former US Open champions Serena and Sloane Stephens are set to compete at the event set to begin on August 10.
But the three-time Grand Slam champion is a 'little bit underestimated,' feels his long-time coach.
In an exclusive interview with Malayala Manorama, the legendary player looks back at his journey with joy. He also...
The WTA also announced a revised system for calculating world rankings when the season resumes.
Former world No.1 Clijsters and 2017 US Open champion Sloane Stephens are among the headliners as World TeamTennis...
Soderling, twice a runner-up at the French Open, was struck down by glandular fever after winning the Swedish Open in...
Serena's two-year-old daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. was seen beside her in the court wearing a similar outfit...
In the video shared on his official Twitter handle, Tendulkar can be seen playing an almost perfect-looking forehand,...
Amritraj said that while Djokovic's intentions were 'absolutely correct' and that he had followed local government...
One of India’s most popular sporting icons, Sania is a living proof that young mothers need not abandon their career.
Ivanisevic is the latest to test positive for coronavirus after his participation in the ill-fated Adria Tour.
Djokovic, Grigor Dimitrov, Borna Coric and Viktor Troicki contracted the novel coronavirus after playing in the Adria...
Croatia's Borna Coric, Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria and Viktor Troicki had previously tested positive after playing in...
Grigor Dimitrov and Borna Coric tested positive for COVID-19 while participating in Novak Djokovic's Adria Tour...
Dimitrov was one of the players who took part in the Adria Tour with the likes Novak Djokovic, Alexander Zverev and...
The ATP announced on Wednesday that the season will resume on August 14 with the Washington Open.
The United States Tennis Association received the green light to hold their marquee tournament in New York as...
Novak Djokovic, Ash Barty and Simona Halep have all indicated they would have concerns about playing the tournament...
The Montenegro leg was scrapped as Serbia is still among the countries whose citizens are banned from entering the...
The former world No. 1 played for the first time in nearly three years at fellow Serb Novak Djokovic's charity...
The Swiss maestro underwent a second procedure on his right knee.
The 40-year-old doubles specialist talked to Malayala Manorama about his ambitious scholarship programme and plans...
The Grand Slam is slated to be held from August 24 to September 13 and the USTA has said that it wants to hold the...
'It breaks my heart because I'm fighting for the future for my brothers,' said Gauff. 'I'm fighting for the future...
The French Open was initially schedule to take place from May 24 to June 7 but due to the outbreak of the virus, it...
Sixteen-year-old African-American Gauff said on Twitter this week she would "always use my platform to help make the...
The Prague tournament - played among the top Czech men's and women's players but without fans and with ball boys and...
Their inclusion will complete a formidable field also featuring Alexander Zverev, Dominic Thiem and Grigor Dimitrov,...
World No. 3 Dominic Thiem of Austria and Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov, who is ranked 19, have confirmed their...
The 22-year-old twice Grand Slam champion raked in $37.4 million in prize money and endorsements over the last year.
Cooper won all four of his Grand Slam crowns by beating compatriots in the final.
With professional tennis unlikely to return before early August, at the earliest, Tsitsipas says the hardest thing...
The professional game has been suspended since March because of the COVID-19 pandemic and the International Tennis...
The AITA is yet to decide on whether to send Nandan Bal's name for the Dhyan Chand Award or the Dronacharya.
The current world No. 1 has 17 Grand Slam titles to his name - two behind Rafael Nadal and three fewer than Roger...
Along with the award, the 33-year-old also received a cheque for $2,000 to be donated to a charity and she opted to...
'We woke up like this -- wouldn't have it any other way,' Sania captioned the picture.