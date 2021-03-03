Malayalam
Qatar Open: Sania-Klepac sail into semis

Sania Mirza
Sania Mirza. File photo: AFP
PTI
Published: March 03, 2021 10:02 PM IST
Topic | Tennis

Doha: Indian tennis star Sania Mirza and her Slovenian partner Andreja Klepac sailed into the women's doubles semifinals of the Qatar Open with a straight sets win over their rivals here on Wednesday.

Sania and Klepac made short work of fourth seeds Anna Blinkova and Gabriela Dabrowski 6-2, 6-0 to reach the last four round.

The Indo-Slovenian pair will next play top seeds Czech Republic's Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova.

Krejcikova and Siniakova defeated the Dutch duo of Kiki Bertens and Lesley Pattinama Kerkhove 4-6, 6-4, 13-11 in another quarterfinal duel.

