Ankita Raina wins first round of French Open qualifiers

IANS
Published: May 25, 2021 12:47 PM IST
Ankita Raina
Ankita Raina is yet to make it to the main draw of a Grand Slam. File photo: IANS
Topic | Tennis

Paris: India's Ankita Raina defeated Australian Arina Rodionova 3-6, 6-1, 6-4 in first round of French Open qualifiers and will face Greet Minnen of Belgium in the second round on Wednesday.

Ankita lost the first set but bounced back in the next two sets to advance.


Her next opponent Greet defeated Poland's Urszula Radwanska in a three-set battle.

The Belgian starts favourite due to her better WTA ranking. She is ranked 125 in singles as against Ankita's rank of 182.

Ankita is yet to make the main draw of the singles event at any Grand Slam. Earlier this year, she became the fifth Indian woman to qualify for the main draw of a Grand Slam when played the first round doubles at the Australian Open.

