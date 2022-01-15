Watch Australian Open live on Sony Sports Network

Sony Sports Network will broadcast the year’s first Grand Slam Australian Open live on Sony SIX, Sony TEN 2, Sony TEN 3 and Sony TEN 4 channels in India starting Monday. Sony TEN 3 will have Hindi commentary, while English commentary will be available on Sony SIX, Sony TEN 2 and Sony TEN 4 channels. The action will also be livestreamed on OTT platform SonyLIV.

Sony Sports Network will provide in-depth insights on its live studio show Extraaa Serve, which will be hosted by Arpit Sharma and Sarthak Lal. Former Indians tennis players Somdev Devvarman, Purav Raja and Gaurav Natekar are part of the expert panelists on Extraaa Serve along with on-ground reporter Adriano Del Monte.