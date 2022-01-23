Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
Sports

Sania-Ram pair cruises into mixed doubles quarterfinals at Australian Open

PTI
Published: January 23, 2022 12:26 PM IST
Sania-Ram pair cruises into mixed doubles quarterfinals at Australian Open
India's Sania Mirza (R) gestures to partner Rajeev Ram of the US during their mixed doubles match against Serbia's Aleksandra Krunic and Nikola Cacic on day four of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne on January 20, 2022. Photo: Brandon Malone/AFP
Topic | Tennis

Melbourne: India's Sania Mirza and her American partner Rajeev Ram advanced to the mixed doubles quarterfinals of the Australian Open with a straight set win over Ellen Perez and Matwe Middelkoop here on Sunday.

The unseeded Indo-American duo took one hour 27 minutes to dispatch Australian Perez and Dutch Middelkoop 7-6 (8/6),6-4 in the second round clash on Court 3.

Mirza and Ram will now face the winners of another second round, all Australian tie between Sam Stosur and Matthew Ebden and Jaimee Fourlis and Jason Kubler, in the quarterfinals.

RELATED ARTICLES

Mirza and Ram had got the better of Serbia's Aleksandra Krunic and Nikola Cacic in the first round.

Earlier this week, the six-time Grand Slam winner Mirza had been knocked out in the first round of the women's doubles event.

Mirza, who will retire after the 2022 season, is the only Indian remaining in fray in the season's first Grand Slam after Rohan Bopanna and his Croatian partner Darija Jurak Schreiber made a first-round exit from the mixed doubles event on Saturday.

MORE IN SPORTS
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.