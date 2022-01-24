Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
Sports

Swiatek enters maiden Australian Open quarterfinals

Reuters
Published: January 24, 2022 05:21 PM IST Updated: January 24, 2022 05:30 PM IST
Iga Swiatek
Iga Swiatek of Poland reacts after winning the match against Sorana Cirstea. Photo: AFP/Aaron Francis
Topic | Tennis

Melbourne: Seventh seed Iga Swiatek rallied from a set down to edge Romania's Sorana Cirstea 5-7, 6-3, 6-3 in a baseline slugfest on Monday to book a spot in the last eight at the Australian Open.

The 20-year-old Swiatek, who won the French Open title in 2020, came into her first meeting against the 38th-ranked Cirstea in dominant form having not lost a set at the Melbourne Park Grand Slam in her three matches last week. But Cirstea, 31, put the Pole under pressure for the first time in the tournament with some heavy hitting from the back of the court and Swiatek had to dig deep to find her way back into the contest and reach her first Australian Open quarterfinal.

Swiatek sealed the contest on the first match point with her 29th winner.

"For me, a week without crying is not a week. I cry when I lose; I cry when I win," an emotional Swiatek said on court.

MORE IN SPORTS
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.