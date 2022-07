Indian tennis star Sania Mirza's Wimbledon journey came to an end, with the player and her Croatian partner Mate Pavic losing the mixed doubles semifinal 6-4, 5-7, 4-6 to defending champions Desirae Krawczyk of the US and Neal Skupski of UK on Wednesday.



The defeat brings the India's journey at the tournament to a close. Sania had earlier announced that she is planning to hang up her racquet at the end of this season.