As the saying goes, “all good things must come to an end”, and Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s innings in the Indian Premier League (IPL) had to end too. That this happened in the most understated and unobtrusive manner was typical of the person. What else could one have expected from this celebrated cricketer who announced quitting the captaincy of the national side and bidding adieu to international cricket through terse words, without any drama or fanfare? As always, he let his actions do the talking, without letting words or emotions come into play.

No player has been more closely associated with the conception and growth of a championship than Dhoni with the IPL. It was India’s surprise win in the inaugural International Cricket Council (ICC) T20 World Cup in South Africa in 2007, where Dhoni led a young side to an unexpected victory, that paved the way for the birth of this tournament. He grew with the championship, leading India to the title triumph in the ICC World Cup of 2011 and taking the country to the pole position in test rankings as well. The troughs that IPL went through also reflected on him, but, in the end, both survived the lows and went on to emerge stronger.

Though he played for Rising Pune Supergiants for two years, when Chennai Super Kings (CSK) was placed under suspension, it was with the Chennai franchise that Dhoni was identified with throughout his playing days. He made Chennai his second home and became a crowd favourite. He won a huge fan following in the city and beyond, being universally respected as “Thala”, a shortened version of “Thalaivar” (meaning Leader). Crowds used to throng the MA Chidambaram Stadium not only to watch him play for CSK but also to see him turn out for the practice sessions. Even top film stars and politicians found it difficult to match his popularity in this metropolis.

Dhoni also forged a close friendship with N Srinivasan, Chairman of India Cements and former President of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). It is not unusual for a national team captain to be on friendly terms with the BCCI president, but the relationship between Dhoni and Srinivasan transcended an “arm's length” distance and became a close personal friendship. So much so that Srinivasan did not hesitate to appoint Dhoni as a Vice President of India Cements, while the latter unhesitatingly stood by the former during the investigation into allegations of spot-fixing involving Gurunath Meiyappan, Srinivasan's son-in-law.

There is no dispute that Dhoni's evolution into an all-time great cricketer took place during his stint with CSK. After his formative years in Ranchi, Chennai became his second home when CSK recruited him for the first edition of the IPL. He sharpened his skills here and earned the tag of the “best finisher” in white-ball cricket. He developed an immaculate ability to win matches with a flurry of big hits in the death overs after taking the game deep. It was extremely risky stuff, and so was his belief in his own ability that he could swing the games his way on almost all occasions.

Dhoni also honed his game sense to perfection during these years. He was always an excellent judge of a run, besides being a quick runner between wickets. But what made him truly exceptional was his ability to catch the batsman off his ground and uproot the stumps with unerring accuracy while keeping wickets. It merits mention here that Dhoni was ridiculed during his early days for his unconventional style of wicket-keeping, but in the end he turned the tables on his detractors by showing that his methods were more effective than those schooled in traditional methods in the coaching manuals. Numerous occasions saw him turn the tide of the match in his side’s favour with such dismissals. Dhoni behind the stumps not only gave the bowlers an extra edge but also put extra pressure on batsmen, who had to worry about a wicketkeeper blessed with an extraordinary ability to catch them on the wrong foot.

Under Dhoni, CSK won the IPL title on five occasions, making them the “winningest” side in this championship along with Mumbai Indians (MI). This, coupled with five finals losses and two collapses in the last four, shows the extent of their dominance in this tournament. Dhoni’s leadership was a critical factor behind each of their title triumphs, with the last one in 2023 carrying a fairy-tale script. His ability to read the game perfectly, coupled with his unconventional decision-making and extraordinary flair for unexpected bowling changes, kept opposing sides on tenterhooks. There were innumerable occasions when CSK came back from behind to clinch unlikely wins, where the opponents suddenly lost their way after being in a strong position. Invariably, in all these instances, one would find that the collapse was triggered by a surprise move from Dhoni that caught the side on the wrong foot, causing them to tumble and gift the advantage to CSK.

Another fact is that Dhoni’s calls on the Decision Review System (DRS) were rarely wrong. His position behind the stumps gave him an advantage that most other captains did not possess. More importantly, his powers of observation were phenomenal, and his judgement impeccable. He also did not indulge in theatrics behind the wicket. An umpire once told me that one could confidently lift the index finger when Dhoni’s hands went up in victory celebration, as he seldom tried to pull a fast one on the officials.

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It goes without saying that CSK and IPL have contributed immensely towards making Dhoni one of the richest sportspersons in the world. However, his reclusive nature and innate aversion to ostentation ensured that no one grudged him the immense wealth that came his way, both from playing the game and through advertising contracts. The biopic based on his life story remains one of the best-made movies of this genre in Bollywood.

Dhoni’s career was not without flaws. The years after 2023 showed diminishing returns, and he could not play a single game in 2026. Lesser mortals would have hung up their playing boots after the successful run in 2023, but Dhoni preferred to challenge himself even further by continuing to flog an ageing body. Indeed, during the last two years, it was painful to see the great man struggle against even trundlers of moderate ability, the likes of whom he would have “murdered” in his prime. It was evident that age had finally caught up with the maestro, and the only question that remained was “when” the announcement would come.

As he moves into his new role as “mentor” to the CSK side, Dhoni faces the challenge of helping rebuild the team whose fortunes he shaped for many years. The last three years were eminently forgettable ones for this proud team, a trend that needs to be reversed urgently. The appointment of Zaheer Khan as chief coach in place of Stephan Fleming, who held the post for 16 years over 18 years, and Dhoni taking over as mentor signal a total overhaul.

Moving away from the glare of the floodlights to the relative anonymity of the boxes in the stadia is often a tough call for top-performing athletes. It remains to be seen how Dhoni adapts to his new role of sitting in the dugout after spending close to two decades leading the side on the field. An intensely private person, Dhoni tended to shy away from media attention during his playing days. One can expect him to gradually melt into the backdrop and ride unobtrusively towards sunset in the years ahead.

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Adieu Mahendra Singh Dhoni, skipper nonpareil, wicketkeeper extraordinaire, batsman par excellence and gentleman imperturbable! Your name will remain etched in golden letters in the annals of Indian cricket for all time to come!