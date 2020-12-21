Malayalam
Sign-In
E-PAPER
VIDEO
PODCASTS
Sign-Out
HOME
NEWS
SPORTS
ENTERTAINMENT
LIFESTYLE
CAREER & CAMPUS
FOOD
TRAVEL
PODCASTS
VIDEOS
INFOGRAPHICS
WED DEC 23, 2020 1:00 PM IST
Manorama Online
Chuttuvattom
Manorama News TV
ManoramaMAX
Radio Mango
Subscription
Sections
Hello
Log Out
Cricket
Football
Tennis
MOTORSPORT
Other Sports
Vantage Point
Home
Sports
Master Article
Our Correspondent
Published: December 09, 2020 04:17 PM IST
Updated: December 21, 2020 02:41 PM IST
Mail This Article
×
Recipient's Mail
This is error message
( For more than one recipient, type addresses seperated by comma )
Your Name
This is error message
Your Email id
This is error message
Your Comment
This is error message
Captche Code
This is error message
Submit
Reset
Email sent successfully
MORE IN SPORTS
Vantage Point
Column | Team India has its task cut out
Vantage Point
Column | Eye-opener for the administrators
Vantage Point
Column | Allan Border – a tale of sweat, toil and grit
Vantage Point
Column | Maradona - wizard's roller-coaster journey comes to an end
Vantage Point
Column | When India stole the thunder Down Under
Vantage Point
Column | Chance for Rohit to excel in Kohli's absence
Vantage Point
Column | Rhodes – a legend in his own right
Vantage Point
Column | Chance for Rahul, Pant to resurrect Test career
Sports
Column | Dhoni could have done without IPL 2020
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
https-www-onmanorama-com-content-mm https-www-onmanorama-com-acp 3m7vj6ifnhaan6ak61ad3m9sl8