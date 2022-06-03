Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News
LIVE UPDATES
Topic | Ernakulam

Thrikkakara bypoll results | Uma Thomas' lead crosses 12,000-mark

Onmanorama Staff
Published: June 03, 2022 06:28 AM IST Updated: June 03, 2022 10:20 AM IST
Thrikkakara
Congress workers outside vote counting centre in Maharajas College. Photo: Onmanorama

The counting of votes for the Thrikkakara assembly bypoll held on May 31 began at 8am on Friday. The counting is taking place at Maharaja's College, Ernakulam.

The strongroom where the electronic voting machines (EVMs) have been kept was opened by the officials at 7.30 am in the presence of the candidates and representatives of the political parties.

UDF candidate Uma Thomas led by two votes when the postal votes were counted. Of the ten postal votes Uma Thomas secured six votes and LDF candidate Jo Joseph secured four votes. The counting of votes in EVMs began soon after.

Uma took the lead from the beginning as soon as the votes were taken up for counting and she managed to maintain the lead all through.

The counting took place on 21 tables. Each table will have a counting supervisor, a counting assistant and a micro-observer. Counting agents of political parties will also be allowed on each table.

LIVE UPDATES
  • Just now

    15,505 lead for Uma Thomas

    SHARE
  • 2 mins ago

    Uma Thomas lead crosses 13,007 votes

    SHARE
  • 3 mins ago

    "The Chief Minister did not lead the election campaign. The District committee led the campaign. The results are not a verdict on the LDF reign in Kerala. It is merely a mandate delivered by a constituency in Kerala," says CN Mohanan

    SHARE
  • 6 mins ago

    CPM District Secretary CN Mohanan concedes defeat

    "CPM was not expecting a failure in Thrikkakara elections. The problem was not with selection of candidate. We had identified the issues of the Thrikkakara residents and operated accordingly. Unfortunately, the mandate is not going in our favour. We shall examine the reason for the loss."

    SHARE
  • 14 mins ago

    Six rounds of counting completed, six more to go

    SHARE
  • 14 mins ago
    SHARE
  • 15 mins ago

    Uma Thomas leads by 12,831 votes

    SHARE
  • 20 mins ago

    Congress workers outside vote counting centre in Maharajas College. Photo: Onmanorama

    SHARE
  • 21 mins ago

    12,412 lead for Uma Thomas.

    SHARE
  • 27 mins ago

    11,413 lead for Uma Thomas in Thrikkakara bypoll

    SHARE
SHOW MORE

The votes will be counted in 12 rounds. Votes polled at 21 booths will be counted in each of the 11 rounds. In the final round, votes in eight booths will be counted. Votes were cast in 239 booths in the constituency.

District Collector Jafer Malik visited the counting station to oversee the arrangements on Thursday.

While many expected the turnout to be the highest ever since the constituency came into being in 2011, when the polling ended it turned out to be the lowest ever with 68.77 per cent.

The election was necessitated after the sudden demise of Thrikkakara's two time Congress legislator P T Thomas in December last year.

The Congress declared its candidate -- Uma Thomas, widow of late PT Thomas, without any internal squabbles and hit the campaign trail immediately after that.

The CPI-M decided to go for a non-political Catholic Christian candidate -- interventional cardiologist Jo Joseph.

The BJP decided to field party veteran A N Radhakrishnan.

Past results

Formed in 2011, Thrikkakara has elected only Congress MLAs so far. The constituency had witnessed 68.77% polling. The total number of votes were 1,35,279.

The constituency, which was formed in 2011, had elected senior Congress leader Benny Behanan as its first MLA.

In the 2016 assembly election, P T Thomas secured 61,268 votes, which was 45.42 per cent of the electorate, while CPM's Sebastian Paul bagged 49,455 votes. That year, BJP's S Saji secured 21,247 votes.

Jo Joseph
LDF candidate Jo Joseph watches election results from Lenin Centre. Photo: Robert Vinod/Manorama

However, in 2021, Thomas won with a slightly reduced of 59,839 while CPM backed Dr J Jacob got 45,510 votes. BJP had bagged 15,483 in the 2021 polls. Twenty20, a political party backed by industrial group Kitex, had fielded a candidate in 2021 and secured 13,897 votes.

MORE IN KERALA
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Thrikkakara's pulse shows Left wave: Chat with Dr Jo Joseph

Thrikkakara's pulse shows Left wave: Chat with Dr Jo Joseph