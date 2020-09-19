The all-new BMW R 18 debuts in India

Gurugram: BMW Motorrad India has launched the all-new BMW R 18 in the country, marking the brand’s entry into the cruiser segment. The much-awaited motorcycle invokes the history and iconic hallmarks of BMW brand. The all-new BMW R 18 can be ordered as a completely built-up unit (CBU) from Saturday through BMW Motorrad dealer network.

The BMW R18 comes in two variants, priced at Rs 18.9 lakh and Rs 21.9 lakh, respectively (ex-showroom).

The cruiser comes with a standard warranty for ‘three years, unlimited kilometers’, with an option to extend the warranty to fourth and fifth year. Roadside Assistance, a 24x7 365 days package further ensures prompt services in case of breakdown and towing situations.

The centerpiece of the all-new BMW R 18 is a newly developed air/oil cooled two-cylinder boxer engine – the most powerful boxer in series production by BMW. The massive 1802 cc engine resulting from a 107.1 mm bore and 100 mm stroke. It produces an output of 91 hp at 4,750 rpm. The maximum torque of 158 Nm is already available at 3,000 rpm, with more than 150 Nm available at any time from 2,000 – 4,000 rpm. This elemental pulling power is combined with a full, resonant sound.

A single-disc dry clutch transmits the torque to the transmission. For the first time, it is designed as a self-reinforcing anti-hopping clutch, thereby eliminating unwanted rear wheel hop. The constant mesh 6-speed transmission is in a dual-section aluminum housing and is designed as a 4-shaft transmission with helical gear pairs. The gearbox input shaft with lug dampers drives the two gearbox shafts with the gear wheel pairs via a countershaft. A reverse gear is available as an optional extra.

Riding modes

Unusual in its segment, the all-new BMW R 18 offers three standard riding modes – ‘Rain’, ‘Roll’ and ‘Rock’ to suit individual rider preferences. In ‘Rain’ mode, throttle response is gentler and riding dynamics allow a high safety over slippery road surface. In ‘Roll’ mode, the engine offers optimum throttle response while riding dynamics achieve ideal performance on all roads. ‘Rock’ mode allows riders to tap into the full dynamic potential - throttle response is very spontaneous and direct, while Automatic Stability Control allows a little more slip.