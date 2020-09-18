Shrikumar Menon to return Randamoozham script to MT, won't make movie

Director VA Shrikumar Menon won't make Randamoozham movie. According to reports, writer MT Vasudevan Nair and director VA Shrikumar Menon reached a compromise, just ahead of the Supreme Court considering the case.

Accordingly, Shrikumar will not make a film with it and will return the script to MT. With MT having the full right to it, he will also return a sum of Rs 1.25 crore, which he had got as advance from Shrikumar.

Randamoozham is among the most notable works that MT has written. The renowned writer who has also directed films in Malayalam, backed out of the project after the contract for the screenplay expired and the filming had not begun for three years. Shrikumar had then put up a Facebook post announcing that Randamoozham will happen.

But when Shrikumar made a plea for the arbitrator, MT Vasudevan Nair responded that he was not interested to proceed, and would like the script back.