Who can look like this at 3 am? Namrata Shirodkar calls Mahesh Babu a 'gorgeous' man

Actress Namrata Shirodkar does not mind waiting to board a flight when her husband, Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu is around. Mahesh Babu and family were in Dubai for a vacation.

The 'gorgeous' man

On Tuesday, Namrata took to Instagram and posted a dashing picture of Mahesh Babu from the airport.

"Who can possibly look like this at 3 in the morning !!time flies when you have a drop dead gorgeous man sitting right in front of you waiting to board a flight," she captioned the post.

Happy fans

Mahesh Babu's fans are also impressed seeing his picture. "He is so handsome," a user commented.

"Such killer looks," another one wrote.

Diwali in Dubai

A day ago, Namrata shared a group picture of her family after Diwali dinner night in Dubai.

She wrote: "About last night.. A rare sight! No masks on (just for the picture) Diwali special Dining out!! Nothing better than family outings and festivities! These times treasured."

Last week, Mahesh Babu took to social media to reveal that they're travelling after a gap of eight months and posted a photo of himself with his kids Gautam and Sitara wearing facemasks.

Mahesh Babu’s next

On work front, Mahesh Babu will shoot for Sarkaru Vaari Paata from January next year. Since major portions of the film will be shot in the US, the makers are currently sorting out the logistics and other travel difficulties in these times. Mahesh Babu will be seen playing dual roles - that of a pawn broker and bank officer in the film.