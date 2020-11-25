Allu Arjun, Pooja Hegde's song 'Botta Bomma' gets over 450 million views

Ala Vaikunthapurramloo, starring Telugu superstar Allu Arjun and actress Pooja Hegde, became an instant hit on release earlier this year, and the popular track of the film, Botta Bomma, has now garnered over 450 million views.

Unstoppable hit

An excited Pooja took to Instagram stories to share the news. She posted a still from the song. It has "#BUTTABOMMA 450 Million+ views" written on it.

On the image, she wrote: "This one has become unstoppable... Thank you for all the love."

The song was released on Youtube in February this year. It currently has 450,913,957 views. Butta Bomma song was crooned by Armaan Malik and composed by S Thaman.

Viral song of the year

Botta Bomma had even become a blockbuster on short-video making application TikTok. Users were seen performing the superhit hook step from the number.

Many celebrities like Shilpa Shetty, Australian cricketer David Warner among others have grooved on this popular track

The movie

Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo is an action-drama directed by Trivikram Srinivas. The film also features Tabu, Jayaram, Sushanth, Navdeep, Nivetha Pethuraj, Samuthirakani, Murali Sharma, Sunil, Sachin Khedekar, and Harsha Vardhan.