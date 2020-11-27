Kumari: Motion poster of Aishwarya Lekshmi-starrer out

Aishwarya Lekshmi starrer Kumari was launched recently. And now, the team has unveiled the first look motion poster of the movie.

Kumari

The upcoming mythological horror thriller features Aishwarya Lekshmi in the titular role and marks the second outing of Nirmal Sahadev.

'A story that has given me sleepless nights for the enormity of its setting and scope,' is how Aishwarya described while taking the poster to her social media pages.

Going by the motion poster, the film promises to be a perfect blend of myth and horror.

The project

The film is backed by Supriya Menon and is being co-produced by director Nirmal with actor Giju John, composer Jakes Bejoy, and editor Sreejith Sarang under the banner of The Fresh Lime Sodas. The story is written by Sachin Ramdas and Nirmal.

Nirmal had made his debut with the Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer Ranam.

Other casts

The movie is said to be rolling soon. In an interview, Nirmal revealed that unlike the title, Kumari is not a gender-centric film and rather will have eight main characters.

The male lead of the movie will be revealed very soon. The filmmaker also mentioned that the leading man will get a makeover for the project.