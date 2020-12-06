Mohanlal trends on Twitter with Aaraattu first look

#Mohanlal started trending on Twitter on Sunday as the first look poster of Aaraattu, the superstar's upcoming film, was released.

The first look suggests that the film is designed to be a mass entertainer. In the poster, Mohanlal is seen stepping out of a black vintage car wearing a red shirt and sunglasses.

The film is directed by B Unnikrishnan and scripted by Udaykrishna.

Udaykrishna is joining Mohanlal after the 2016 blockbuster Pulimurugan. Unnikrishnan's last outing with Mohanlal was Villain (2017).

Vijay Ulaganath is Aarattu's director of photography. Rahul Raj composes music. The shoot for the film is progressing.

Shraddha Srinath is the female lead.